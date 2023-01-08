News

Sunshine returns for Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a spotty wintry mix on Sunday, things will quiet down in central Indiana to start off the work week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will be in place as clouds start to decrease in the early morning hours. Low temperature in the upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Back to partly cloudy skies across central Indiana. High temperature in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: More clouds move into the area. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through much of the day with the high temperature in the mid 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Warmer-than-average temperatures remain through Thursday. A rain chance will be arriving Thursday into Friday. Next weekend is looking closer to average with the temperatures in central Indiana.