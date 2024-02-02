Super Bowl food costs; Air Jordan shoe sale—Is this Anything?

With Super Bowl LIX just around the corner, it’s time for party planners to start thinking about their menu. Wells Fargo’s recent report sheds light on the economics of game-day feasts. While some ingredients have become more budget-friendly compared to last year, others have seen an uptick in prices.

According to Wells Fargo’s Chief Agricultural Economist, there are some favorable deals available for those considering chicken wings and shrimp. Fresh chicken wings now cost 5% less than they did a year ago, while frozen wings have seen an even more substantial price drop, with an 11% decrease. Shrimp lovers can also rejoice, as shrimp prices have, on average, fallen by 6.4% compared to last January. However, not all meats are on the same trajectory, as steak and beef prices remain on the higher side.

Planning your Super Bowl party menu strategically can help you maximize savings, especially with the reduced costs of chicken wings and shrimp. These popular game-day snacks have become more affordable, allowing party hosts to stretch their budgets further while satisfying their guests’ cravings.

In other news, sneaker enthusiasts and sports memorabilia collectors have a reason to get excited. Six iconic sneakers worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan during each of his six championships are up for auction in New York under the name “The Dynasty Collection.” This remarkable collection includes Air Jordan Six from 1991, Air Jordan Seven from 1992, Air Jordan Eight from 1993, Air Jordan 11 from 1996, Air Jordan 12 from 1997, and Air Jordan 14 from 1998.

In addition to the shoes, the lot includes a signed photograph of Michael Jordan following each NBA Finals victory. Sotheby’s, the auction house behind the sale, estimates the collection’s value to be between seven to ten million dollars. This auction is a unique opportunity for fans and collectors to own a piece of basketball history and a glimpse into Michael Jordan’s iconic career through his footwear.