Superheroes coming to the Children’s Museum this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new exhibit is set to open at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis on Saturday. The exhibit is called DC Superheroes: Discover your superpowers.

Parents and children alike can grab a cape on the way into the exhibit to venture through the area as a “reserve super-hero in training.”

Families will go throughout the Hall of Justice while they work together to solve problems and save the day from villains.

Also new at the museum is the original Batmobile from the movie “Batman,” which will be on display along with original costumes from the movies “Superman,” “Wonder Woman” and “Batman.”

The exhibit will be in Indianapolis until November.