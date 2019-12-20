Superintendent named at Logansport State Hospital

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Logansport State Hospital now has a permanent superintendent after the Indiana Family and Social Service Administration named Greg Grostefon to the position. Grostefon had been serving as interim superintendent since April 2018.

The retired public educator taught English for 30 years in Cass County and was also a media specialist and building administrator at Logansport High School, Columbia Middle School and Columbia Sixth Grade Academy.

“As interim superintendent, Greg has been spearheading Logansport State Hospital’s effort to become a high reliability organization,” said Jay Chaudhary, J.D., director of FSSA’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction. “He has significant experiences leading change initiatives during his time as an educator, and his experience will help LSH continue to lead the state psychiatric hospitals’ forensic treatment efforts.”

The Winimac native’s first full-time job was in 1979 as a special attendant on the original Isaac Ray Unit at Logansport State Hospital.