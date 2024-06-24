Supreme Court to rule on abortion and pregnancy care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday marks two years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the federal right to an abortion. The justices are poised to release at least one more abortion decision this week or next.

Abortion is expected to be a key issue in the 2024 election. The Biden campaign says it’s holding more than 50 events to rally supporters around the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that reversed Roe v. Wade, paving the way for abortion bans in 14 states including Indiana.

This week, the Supreme Court will issue a ruling in another case related to abortion. The court will decide whether federal law mandating emergency medical care can override a state’s abortion ban that might prevent a procedure to save the life of a mother.

The debate over abortion care shows no signs of slowing down.

“If I have an emergency, my first call would be my lawyer, and my second call would be my doctor,” explained Kate Cox who is pregnant again after leaving Texas for an emergency abortion.

Governor Kristi Noemm a Republican from South Dakota, said, “Roe v Wade, in that decision of it being overturned, has given the decision back to the people at the state level, and every state will look different. I think that’s appropriate.”

After Indiana’s abortion ban took effect, a new kind of vending machine was installed at Dear Mom, a general store on the near east side. It offers free health products including free condoms and emergency contraceptives.

Indiana’s abortion ban is still facing at least two more court challenges. One is from people who say the abortion ban violates the state’s religious freedom law. A second challenge that’s awaiting a ruling asked a judge to expand the abortion law’s medical exemptions.