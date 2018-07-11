Surveillance video released of robbery at Greek’s Pizzeria

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Surveillance video has been released of an armed robbery at a SoBro restaurant.

Greek’s Pizzeria has released video from inside the restaurant during the robbery.

Two men are seen in the video. The robbery occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The restaurant also posted the pictures to its Facebook page.

“$80 isn’t worth 10-15 years in jail. Next time just ask for a job. Our delivery drivers make that almost every night,” the post reads.

Additionally, the restaurant has started a “pay it forward” meal program for officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Customers can pay for a meal for an on-duty officer and any officer can come to the restaurant to redeem the voucher.

The restaurant wants criminals to know that officers are always at the restaurant.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.