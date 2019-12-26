Home/Latest News, Local, News/Survey: 77% of consumers will return gifts this year

News

Survey: 77% of consumers will return gifts this year

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you opened a gift you didn’t like this year, you’re not alone. According to a survey from Oracle, 77 percent of consumers said they will return at least some of their gifts this holiday season.

Returns have become some popular this time of year, UPS actually named a day in January “National Return Day.”

Returns are expected to peak this holiday season on Jan. 2 at 1.9 million. That is a 26 percent increase from last year.

There are three important things to remember if you plan to make a return.

  • Keep the item in its original packaging
  • Bring your ID
  • Bring the receipt

Most stores usually give you 30 days to make a return. Some are more generous and have a 60 or 90 day policy.

It’s also important to remember some stores only refund the price of the item at the time of the refund.

This means if you bought something for $100 in November and it’s marked down to $50 in January when you make the return, you may only be refunded the lower price.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

911 calls from fire: ‘They are throwing kids out the window here’

by: Jenny DreaslerJenny Dreasler /

I

It was a terrifying night for people who live inside Pangea Prairie Apartments near 46th and Arlington
Read the Full Article

Student got ‘weird vibe’ from Franklin College president fired after sex crimes arrest

by: Dan KleinDan Klein /

I

Thomas Minar, 56, was arrested on Jan. 6.

Read the Full Article

Anthem announces new partnership with Gleaners Food Bank

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The new deal amounts to $1.5 million over the next three years.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

911 calls from fire: ‘They are throwing kids out the window here’

Top Video /

Student got ‘weird vibe’ from Franklin College president fired after sex crimes arrest

Top Video /

Anthem announces new partnership with Gleaners Food Bank

News /

Indiana House bill would give driver’s cards to undocumented immigrants

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.