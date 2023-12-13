Suspect arrested after accidentally texting videos of drugs to Richmond police officer

The Richmond Police Department arrested a man after he accidentally texted videos of a wide array of drugs and other paraphernalia to an off-duty police officer on Dec. 10, 2023. (Provided Photo/Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) – This is “not your usual police post,” Richmond police said Tuesday following an unusual arrest and an even more unusual discovery of information.

The Richmond Police Department said in a social media post that officers served a search warrant in the 600 block of South E Street on Monday. But “that’s not the unusual part, the unusual part is how the information for the search warrant was obtained,” police said.

On Sunday, Richmond Police Officer Thackrey, who was off-duty at the time, was sent a text message from Logan Jarret, who she knew from a previous police encounter.

In the messages, Jarret had sent the officer videos and pictures of large amounts of marijuana, along with prices for the different quantities.

“It was very obvious these text messages were not intended for Officer Thackrey,” the department said.

Thackrey took the videos and pictures and was granted a search warrant for Jarret’s house.

Officers searched Jarret’s home on Monday and found “over 14 pounds of marijuana, 633 grams of THC wax valued at over $7,000, several bags of gummies, a 9mm handgun, and $522.”

For reference, the average Chihuahua weighs about five pounds.

Jarrett was taken to the Wayne County jail and is facing a felony charge for dealing marijuana.

The department concluded the post by saying, “Please let this be a reminder to ALWAYS double check who you are sending that text message to before hitting the send button.😅”