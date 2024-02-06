Suspect arrested after brutally beating man with 2×4 in Fountain Square apartment

Security camera footage of Brandon Eaton, carrying a 2x4 piece of wood used to brutally attack a man at an apartment complex in Fountain Square on Jan. 27, 2024. (Provided Photo/Marion County Prosecutor's Office)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a man Thursday who was suspected of violently beating a man with a 2×4 in the stairwell outside his apartment in Fountain Square in January.

Online police reports identified the man attacked as Joshua Burton.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8 says Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Prospect Street around 5:20 a.m. Jan. 27 to perform a welfare check on Burton.

Court documents say Burton’s wife made the call. She also told officers earlier in the evening that they’d encountered a man, later identified as 35-year-old Brandon Eaton, in the parking lot. Eaton was looking into vehicles, and when he saw the couple, asked if they had any meth.

After telling him no, Burton and his wife left. They returned to the apartment around 3:30 a.m., and Burton took the couple’s dogs on a walk. His wife told investigators that after he left, she heard a disturbance in the apartment stairwell.

When she looked outside, she saw Eaton “with a 2×4 board in his hand standing over her husband.”

Burton was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Burton was “intubated and in a coma,” leaving him unable to speak with investigators.

According to court documents, Burton “suffered multiple skull fractures and doctors had to remove a portion of his skull to relieve pressure from a brain bleed.”

Officers later reviewed security camera footage from the apartment stairwell around 5:03 a.m., which shows Eaton wandering around with a “piece of cake in his left hand and a wooden object in his right.”

Eaton was also seen breaking apart the 2×4, talking to himself, and using expletives to say he was going to attack Burton.

The attack was not recorded by security cameras, but the disturbance can be heard. Burton’s wife was also heard yelling for Eaton to leave the building after discovering the attack. “the video ends with (Burton) collapsing on the floor until medics and police officers arrive,” the affidavit says.

Eaton was later identified as the man in the attack by his sister, who heard of the attack from a Facebook post.

His sister spoke with police, telling them her brother struggles with homelessness and she wasn’t aware of his location. Detectives say they believed Eaton was the man involved in a shooting mile away from the apartment on the same day of the attack.

Eaton had refused to speak with officers after being shot, but was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After being identified by his sister, detectives confronted Eaton in the hospital and took him into custody on Feb. 1.

Eaton was being held at the Marion County jail on a $200,000 bond, and faces charges for one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

Police say as of Monday, Burton was still in a coma in an intensive care unit.