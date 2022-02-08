News

Suspect in a deadly shooting inside a Washington state grocery store has been arrested, police say

Richland Police have released a photo of Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, the suspect in Monday's shooting inside a Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington state who remains at large as of Tuesday morning.

(CNN) — The suspect in Monday’s deadly shooting inside a grocery store in Washington state has been arrested, police said late Monday.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was taken into custody without incident, the Richland Police Department said.

Police earlier described Kelly as “armed and dangerous” and identified him as the man they believe shot two people inside a Fred Meyer store Monday morning, killing one person and injuring another.

CNN has reached out to Richland Police for more information about when Kelly will be arraigned and if he has obtained an attorney.

He was arrested on Interstate 90 between Sprague and Spokane, police said, more than 100 miles northeast of where the shooting took place in southern Washington.

“Kelly will be transported back to the Tri-Cities and booked into the Benton County Jail on Murder 1st Degree and Attempted Murder 1st Degree,” the police statement said.

Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder earlier said bail on an arrest warrant for Kelly had been set at $1 million.

Police identified the person who died in the shooting as 38-year-old Justin Krumbah.

Richland Police Cmdr. Chris Lee said Kelly and Krumbah had a conversation before the shooting inside the store but it was not known what was said.

Police don’t know whether Kelly knew Krumbah, according to Lee.

A store employee was injured in the shooting and was in critical condition.

How the shooting unfolded

Police received a call of multiple shots fired just after 11 a.m. and officers arrived within one minute, Richland Interim Police Chief Brigit Clary said during a news conference earlier Monday. The officers immediately entered the store and found two victims near each other, and one of them had already died.

Police provided medical aid to the surviving victim and began evacuating customers and employees, Clary said.

Kelly fled after the shooting, but it wasn’t clear whether he left on foot or in a vehicle, Lee said.

Police later posted a photo to social media of a man pushing a shopping cart inside the store and asked that anyone who recognized him to contact investigators.

After posting the picture, police “had a lot of information flooding in regarding the suspect,” Clary said.

The FBI, ATF and the state patrol are also involved in the investigation.

Several nearby schools went on lockdown after the shooting, but that was lifted Monday afternoon, police said.