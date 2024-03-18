Suspect in BP gas station shooting arrested, facing drug charges following police search

A 20-year-old man was arrested after police say he shot a man at a northwest side gas station, and when searching his home, found several pounds of marijuana.(Photo by Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old man was arrested after police say he shot a man at a gas station, and when searching his home, found several pounds of marijuana.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest on Sunday.

Michael Bell Jr., 20, was taken into custody Thursday after he shot a man at the BP gas station at 2910 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. Wednesday night.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to IU Methodist Hospital after a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators learned from the man he’d been shot by Bell at the gas station shortly before driving himself to the hospital.

After investigating the scene at the gas station, officers further used street cameras and license plate readers to identify a suspect vehicle.

They found the vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Kelvington Drive, about a 10-minute drive northwest of the shooting. Officers then searched the home on Thursday, and took Bell into custody.

During the search, police say they also found “over 10 lbs” of marijuana, three handguns, money, and a digital scale.

Bell was facing preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon, dealing marijuana, criminal recklessness, intimidation, and resisting law enforcement.

He was being held at the Marion County jail on a $30,000 bond, but online jail records show he bonded out Friday.

A court date hasn’t been set.