Suspect in custody, kids safe after Amber Alert

UPDATE: Cruz has been caught and the children are safe, according to Michigan State Police.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police have declared a statewide AMBER Alert at the request of a Michigan police department.

Police are looking for 37-year-old Fernando Cruz. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8′ inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he assaulted his girlfriend before driving away with the three children.

The three children are:

4-year-old Matteo Nieves, last seen wearing red shorts and a blue t-shirt

5-year-old Chelsey Lopez, last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue pajama pants

2-year-old Aldo Cruz, last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and a diaper

The children were last seen on Wednesday in Sturgis, Michigan.

According to WISH-TV’s sister station WOOD, Cruz made comments he was going to harm himself and his children.

They are believed to be in a black 2009 Chevy Traverse with Michigan plate DWH9204

Please contact the Sturgis Police Department at 269-651-3231 or 911 if you have any information.

This story will be updated.