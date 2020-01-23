Suspect in stolen vehicle strikes Columbus police car, flees scene

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a hit-and-run suspect.

According to the Columbus Police Department, around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area of Brookside Court for a suspicious person knocking on doors.

After arriving in the area, an officer did see a suspicious vehicle. When the driver of the suspicious vehicle stepped out to talk to the officer, the passenger got into the driver’s seat of the silver Volkswagen Jetta, took off and then hit the unoccupied police car.

The Jetta, which sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash, then fled the scene. After the hit-and-run, the Jetta was spotted driving recklessly, at a high rate of speed and without working headlights as it traveled north on Jonesville Road near construction in the area of State Road 46 and State Road 11.

A short police pursuit did happen but, according to police, it was soon terminated because of heavy traffic.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.