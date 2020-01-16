News

Suspect sought in Kokomo bank robbery

by: Staff Reports
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Kokomo are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank Thursday morning.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were called to the Security Federal Savings Bank located at 519 E. Markland Ave. just after 10:30 a.m. on reports of a robbery.

Police say the suspect is a man in his 30s who is between 6-feet-1-inch and 6-feet-3-inches tall. He is thin and he was wearing a gray jacket, dark pants, latex gloves and a black hat with the “Batman” logo on it.

If you recognize the man or have any information about the bank robbery, you are asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7107.

