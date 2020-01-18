News

Suspects sought in armed robbery of Kokomo gas station

by: Staff Reports
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a gas station that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say two men, armed with guns, walked into the Lucky Mart located at 500 E Center St shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police the two men entered the store, robbed it and took off with an unknown amount of cash and a cellphone.

The suspects are described as being of thin build with facial hair and wearing dark hooded jackets pulled up around their faces. One of the suspects was wearing a sweatshirt that had “Adidas” written on the front in white lettering. Both suspects appeared to be wearing sock hats under their hoods.

The suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns and were seen running northbound behind the store, according to Kokomo Police Department.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017.

