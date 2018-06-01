Suspicious package near downtown bus plaza was typewriter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown’s Washington Street has reopened downtown after police investigated a suspicious package that turned out to be a typewriter, poilce said.

The typewriter was found in the vicinity of East Washington and Delaware streets. A bomb squad was called in as a precaution, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The IndyGo’s Julia M. Carson Transit Center, a bus plaza, was closed during the investigation, but the facility had reopened by 3:25 p.m.

Witnesses said the suspicious package was left behind on a wall at the transit center. The witnesses said they saw a man slowly set down the package without talking to anybody and then walk away.

IMPD had Washington Street blocked off from Alabama Street all the way to Delaware Street during the investigation.

Police removed a suspicious package June 1, 2018, from this wall at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Jenny Dreasler)

Indianapolis Metropolian Police Department closed down streets the afternoon June 1, 2018, around the Julia M. Carson Transit Center. (WISH Photo/Ron Nakasone)