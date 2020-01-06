Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Shooting suspect surrenders to SWAT negotiators

Shooting suspect surrenders to SWAT negotiators

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT negotiators reached a “peaceful resolution” with a shooting suspect Monday night after a standoff in the Diamond Place subdivision on the city’s northwest side, police said.

More than a dozen armed officers swarmed the cul-de-sac as neighbors watched in fear.

The man had barricaded himself in a home in the 7800 block of Marquis Lane, near 79th Street and Township Line Road, after shooting a friend, according to authorities.

The standoff began after police were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

The victim was transported to St. Vincent Hospital with serious injuries; his condition was later updated to critical.

“Prior to that person leaving for the hospital… he stated that his friend had shot him and that person was still inside the residence,” said Genae Cook, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD). “Due to the fact that he was possibly armed, officers maintained the security and locked down the perimeter of the residence, and called in the SWAT team.”

The standoff ended by 6:50 p.m. 

The unidentified suspect was wheeled out of the home on a gurney while News 8 cameras were rolling on an interview with Cook. He was not seriously injured during the standoff, according to authorities.

“From what we understand, there were only two people involved [in the shooting preceding the SWAT situation],”Cook said. “This was a peaceful resolution but there was still a shooting here. Detectives still have a job to do, investigating that shooting.”

It remained unclear Monday night what led to the shooting.

Officials were unable to confirm what charges the suspect would face.

Police had visited the same neighborhood as recently as Sunday, according to a neighbor. 

Authorities on scene declined to confirm if they had previously encountered the suspect.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” another resident said. “It’s usually quiet here.”

