Swensons Drive-In abruptly closes in Avon after less than two years

Photo Provided by Swensons Drive-In
by: Katie Cox
Posted: / Updated:

Swensons Drive-In has abruptly closed their Avon restaurant after being open for less than two years.

The Ohio-based restaurant opened its first Indiana location in February of 2023 in front of the Costco on U.S. 36.

When you call the Avon location an automated message confirms the restaurant’s closure.

“Thank you for calling Swensons Drive-In our Avon, Indiana stand has permanently closed. We are grateful to the Avon, Indiana community that welcomed us so warmly and to our team members for all of their hard work. Swenson’s Drive-Inn will continue to grow throughout the Midwest and we look forward to returning to Indy.”

WISH-TV has reached out to Swensons for a statement and to try to confirm when the restaurant officially closed.

Swensons, founded in Akron, Ohio in 1934, is known for its burgers and handspun milkshakes and its unique dining style, serving customers carside with no inside seating.

