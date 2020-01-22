Swimming school opens location to teach kids in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Goldfish Swim School is bringing kids in Greenwood a chance to learn how to swim.

The school provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered mornings, evenings and weekends by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment.

However, they say the most important thing they do is keeping kids learning how to be comfortable in the water and out of harms way.

“We’re all about saving lives one kid at a time,” Area Manager, Andrew Joseph said.

The franchise was already seeing success, with their locations, in Fishers and Carmel north of Indianapolis and they now would be a good time to expand and create access for kids and families further south in the city. After hearing where people thought they should be next Greenwood became the clear choice.

“We saw that it was an undeserved area when it comes to swim lessons,” Joseph said. “Whenever we’re out and about in the community doing water safety programs our number one question is when are you guys coming to Greenwood?”

On Friday, they will have a grand opening for the nearly 6,500-square-foot location at 1675 W. Smith Valley Rd. That’s east of State Road 135.

As a part of opening weekend, the Goldfish Swim School will be hosting family swim events, free and open to the public, with food, open swim, kids’ entertainment and activities.

Opening weekend family event hours:

Friday, 1/24/2020, 6:30-8 p.m.

Saturday, 1/25/2020, 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, 1/26/2020, 1-4 p.m.

For more information on the Goldfish Swim School and their upcoming events, click here.

