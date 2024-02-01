‘Swirls of Shamrock’ make their way back to McDonald’s menu

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two seasonal fan favorites are making their much-anticipated return to McDonald’s menu this month.

Fans of Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be able to get their hands on the legendary treat starting Feb. 5.

The fast-food chain said in a news release the restaurants in Indiana are donating 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake sold from Feb. 5-March 18 to Ronald McDonald House Charities across the state.

The Ronald McDonald Houses provide families with a place to stay while their child receives care at a nearby medical facility.

In 2023, customers helped raise nearly $84,000 for RMHC.

Made with creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with Shamrock Shake syrup, and topped with a delicious whipped topping, the Shamrock Shake made its first introduction in 1970.

In 2020, the franchise put a delicious twist on the classic treat with Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

“McDonald’s has been a steadfast ally in our mission to support families during difficult times,” said Karin Ogden, Chief Executive Officer of RMHC Central Indiana, in a release. “The Shamrock Shake campaign not only brings joy to McDonald’s customers but also provides vital resources to RMHC, allowing us to offer comfort and assistance to families when they need it most. We are deeply thankful for McDonald’s ongoing commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”