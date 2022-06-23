News

Tails & Ales pet adoption event returns Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers looking to turn their house into a forever home are invited to Thursday night’s Tales & Ales adoption event.

The event, hosted by the Alliance for Responsible Pet Ownership, is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Broad Ripple Brewpub on East 65th Street.

Multiple animal rescue groups will be on-site with dogs and cats in need of a loving home. There will also be food, drinks, and music, says Rhiannon Johns, marketing and development manager for Pet Friendly Services of Indiana, an organization supporting the event.

“We have six local rescues joining us. It’s a great opportunity for them to showcase all of their pets,” Johns said.

Johns says there will be about 25 pets in a designated area in the parking lot outside the brewpub.

“There are all shapes and sizes of dogs. We have Indiana Chihuahua Rescue joining us,” Johns said. “So, any size, shape, and dog and lots of kittens and cats, too.”

Visitors will become familiar with the adoption process and might even get the chance to take home a pet, according to Johns.

“It depends on the rescue. They all have their own policies. Some of them you can adopt on site. For some of them, you’ll have to fill out an application first,” Johns said.

The next ARPO adoption event is July 10 at the Irvington Farms Market in Indianapolis.