Take Two: My pregnancy bucket list

Editor’s Note: Take Two is a series of blog posts chronicling the experiences of three WISH-TV anchors (Lauren Lowrey, Kylie Conway and Amber Hankins) who have been pregnant together in 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I’m exactly one month away from having a second child. One month from sleepless nights. One month from diaper changes. One month from sore everything.

In many ways I feel like I’ll be learning to be a mom all over again. Here I am, 33 years old, and I’ve never changed a boy’s diaper (I’m armed with only advice from girlfriends). I haven’t set up anything resembling a nursery. I don’t have any boy-specific clothes and I don’t have a single diaper for him, either. Seriously, I’m not ready.

Just this past weekend, I scoured a few 13-gallon tubs of my daughter’s old clothes that I had organized by size. I found a few gender-neutral onesies, socks and shoes as well as some pacifiers, blankets and burp cloths. For the most part, this child will be the recipient (read: victim) of his mom’s “oh, we’ll be fine” attitude this second time around.

Funny enough, the one thing I have planned out is the list of things I will do for myself in the days leading up to what should be this baby’s birth. For lack of anything resembling creativity at this stage of the game I’ll call it my “Pregnancy Bucket List.” But the truth is, my list is so much simpler that it almost doesn’t warrant such a weighty title.

Bucket lists usually involve lofty goals or milestone events. With pregnancy, it often includes a vacation (i.e. a Babymoon) the mom-to-be takes with her spouse or someone special. My list isn’t nearly that exciting, but it does have some very specific treats I will definitely give myself.

My Pregnancy Bucket List

In the final weeks before my daughter was born in October 2015, I began to think through how I would reward myself for creating a life. After all, a woman deserves a few treats after sacrificing her body, her sleep and her hormones for nine months — not to mention what sacrifices she’ll continue to make post-partum.

During those final days of pregnancy in 2015, each night before I went to bed I would say to myself, “If I wake up tomorrow morning and I’m not in labor, I will do (fill in the blank) for myself.”

So, here are those special things I will treat myself with before I welcome Baby #2:

I will eat all the ice cream

I do, hereby, solemnly swear to consume as much ice cream as I deem necessary to feel sufficiently treated. I will gladly ensure my comfort and contentment leading up to labor, and I will do so by eating all the ice cream I can find.

I will go to a movie

It could be two years before I get another chance to see a movie in the theater. Look, I like streaming movies at home just as much as the next gal, but there’s something special about seeing something in the theater — especially when popcorn is involved. Please believe popcorn will be involved. It may be a matinee animated film I see with my daughter, but by golly, I’m going to the movies!

I will not cook and I will not feel bad about it

This will be my downfall, right here. I’m really bad about requiring too much of myself day-in and day-out. Part of the problem is I buy groceries for several meals at a time, so then if the uncooked items are sitting in the fridge, I absolutely hate the feeling that I’ve wasted food and money. So, this particular bucket list item must be handled a few days in advance.

I will not do large shopping trips as I get closer to my due date. Instead, I will choose meals that are incredibly easy and quick to cook and clean-up. This is very important for my mental health and will actually require some planning ahead of time. But then again, maybe it won’t. Maybe I just won’t grocery shop and subsequently I won’t have to cook! Look at that! Problem solved!

I will get a mani-pedi

This is a big one. The biggest one, in fact. Other than a massage, the mani-pedi is hallowed ground for this pregnant lady. Think about this: I’m carrying around 33 percent more body weight and 40 percent more blood volume right now than I was eight months ago. It means mama needs a foot rub!

As for the manicure, when I’m two weeks post-partum and I feel like a zombie-hobo covered in baby spit-up, I can look down at my nails and feel like there’s a fabulous #girlboss still inside.

These things won’t prepare me for birth or for the coming of a second child, but they will provide me with some precious opportunities for self-care.

As for the things I still need to buy, I imagine I’ll be more prepared by the time baby boy’s birthday rolls around in September. My great co-workers here at WISH-TV are planning a joint baby shower for Kylie Conway and me which will help me bridge the clothing and diaper gap I currently have.

In the end, I’m grateful pregnancy lasts nine months because I’ll need all the time! Baby #2, here we come!