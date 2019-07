INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie tells a special story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie sat down with Rob Banayote, the official photographer for the Mini Marathon.

Banayote has served in the position for over 30 years and detailed some of his shots over the years with Wolfsie. He also shows some of his personal favorite shots over time.

Check out the videos to see more!