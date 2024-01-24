Tales from Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra: Next music director to conduct ‘Strauss’ show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has welcomed its next music director.

Conductor Jun Märkl was formally introduced as the next director during a news conference Tuesday in the Wood Room at Hilbert Circle Theatre on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

Märkl, 64, on Friday will debut as music director designate while conducting “The Music of Strauss” show, featuring songs of composer Johann Strauss II, at the theater. Märkl will become the symphony’s eighth music director for five years starting Sept. 1, which is the start of the next season. He will conduct nine weeks of shows each season.

The Munich native acted as the symphony orchestra’s artistic adviser from 2021 to 2024.

His online biography says, “Maestro Märkl is a highly respected interpreter of both symphonic and operatic Germanic repertoire, and for his idiomatic explorations of the French impressionists.”

Krzysztof Urbański, 41, departed as the symphony orchestra’s music director in 2021 after 10 years.

Statements

“The ISO is thrilled to announce Jun Märkl as the orchestra’s next music director. The ISO is deeply grateful to Maestro Märkl for his artistic leadership and unwavering commitment to the orchestra. We look forward to an exhilarating new era of musical collaboration and artistic excellence in the coming years under Maestro Märkl’s vision.” James Johnson, chief executive officer of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

“The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra shines a sparkling light throughout the city of Indianapolis with every unforgettable performance. Through our concerts that feature the incredibly talented ISO musicians, highly acclaimed soloists and guest conductors, the ISO’s Education and Community Engagement programs that serve music lovers of all ages, and so much more, the ISO is a positive force for good in our community, and I’m excited and honored to lead the charge.” Jun Märkl

“Nothing pleases me more than to welcome Jun Märkl as the new music director of our ISO. Jun’s global reputation of gold-standard musicianship will carry the orchestra forward. My concerts consisting of the Film Series, Yuletide Celebration, and the Pops Series would not be possible without the core musical foundation of classical training, which is the very heart of the ISO. The ISO has been led and influenced by great leaders including John Nelson, Mario Venzago, and my personal friend, the great Raymond Leppard. I am confident that Maestro Märkl will not only continue our high musical standards but further and strengthen the ISO’s musical legacy.” Jack Everly, principal pops conductor of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

“The musicians of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra are thrilled to welcome Jun Märkl as music director. His inspiring leadership and instinctive musicality will honor the historical provenance of the ISO while leading our orchestra to even greater musical heights. Together, we look forward to putting the ISO firmly on the map as the cultural beacon of our city, and as one of the finest orchestras of our generation.” Kevin Lin, concertmaster of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

“Jun Märkl’s long-standing history of connecting communities through musical experiences places him in perfect alignment with the ISO’s values. The ISO Board is delighted to welcome Maestro Märkl and his visionary leadership for the orchestra.” Greg Loewen, chair of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors