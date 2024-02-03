Target pulls product dedicated to civil rights icons

A shopper wheels a cart through the parking lot after making a purchase at the Target store Feb. 27, 2023, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WISH) — A product dedicated to civil rights icons has been pulled from the shelves at Target stores.

According to The Associated Press, a now-viral TikTok spotlighted some significant errors. Las Vegas high school teacher Tierra Espy displayed how three Civil Rights icons — Carter G. Woodson, W.E.B. DuBois and Booker T. Washington — were misidentified in the magnetic learning activity.

In a Friday interview with The Associated Press, Espy explained that she purchased the “Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity” at the end of January, in hopes of giving it to her kids. But when she opened the product at home, she quickly found the egregious errors and shared them online.