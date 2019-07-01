Target shopper says she found baby formula with 2017 use-by date

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana mother said she found cans of expired baby formula at Target on East 151st Street, weeks after her husband contacted store management with the same complaint.

Hannah, the mother of a 7-month-old, requested her last name be withheld in this report.

She spoke exclusively with News 8 to “warn other parents” who may have unknowingly purchased expired formula from Target.

Hannah found three cans of Similac infant formula with clearance stickers while shopping Sunday morning at the company’s Carmel location, she said.

Two cans had December 2017 use-by dates stamped across the bottom, according to Hannah; the third had an October 2018 use-by date.

“They all expired before my son was even born,” she told News 8.

A photo provided by Hannah shows three cans of formula, turned upside down, with their use-by dates facing the camera. The stamped label on at least one can appears to show a December 2017 use-by date.

Her husband had also seen cans of Similac infant formula with December 2017 and October 2018 use-by dates while shopping at the Carmel Target in late May, according to Hannah.

“He brought it to the attention of the person at the customer service counter, who assured him that they would remove any expired cans from the store,” she said. “The formula was still on the shelves [a month later].”

Target representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from News 8.

Federal regulations require a use-by date on the product label of infant formula under inspection of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“The use-by date is selected by the manufacturer, packer or distributor of the product on the basis of product analysis through its shelf life, tests or other information,” according to USDA.gov. “Do not buy or use baby formula after its use-by date.”