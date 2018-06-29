Taste of Indy happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 7th annual Taste of Indy will be back in action on Saturday. The event will kick off at 11 a.m. and will go to 9 p.m.

There will be food from a diverse range of backgrounds that include Asian, Soul, Greek, Mediterranean, Cajun, Hispanic and American food.

Additionally there will be live music throughout the day from local artists,

Taste of Indy will be held downtown on Monument Circle.

Children six and under are free along with service members with a military ID.

Tickets purchased on the day of the event are $8.