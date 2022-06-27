Taste testing new Blue Bell ice cream flavors: Strawberry Lemonade, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload

Bluebell has two new ice cream flavors we had the pleasure of trying them Monday on “Life. Style. Live!”.
Their Strawberry Lemonade ice cream is a delicious strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes. This is available now in retailers in half gallons and pints for a limited time.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. This is in stores now.
For more information, click here.