Taste testing new Blue Bell ice cream flavors: Strawberry Lemonade, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload

by: Tierra Carpenter
Bluebell has two new ice cream flavors we had the pleasure of trying them Monday on “Life. Style. Live!”.

Their Strawberry Lemonade ice cream is a delicious strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes. This is available now in retailers in half gallons and pints for a limited time.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. This is in stores now.

