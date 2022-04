News

Tasty Takeout: Osteria Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mamma Mia! Osteria Carmel is today’s Tasty Takeout featured restaurant.

Joe Sark, General Manager of Osteria by Fabio Viviani and Josh Arnold, Executive Chef of Osteria by Fabio Viviani joined us to talk about the restaurant.

The restaurant’s address is 11505 North Illinois St in Carmel, Indiana.

You can learn more about the restaurant here.