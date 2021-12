News

Tasty Takeout: Poke Guru

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s Tasty Takeout is Poke Guru! Poke Guru strives to make healthy food accessible, and provides convenient food that tastes amazing!

Owner Adam Odagaard from Puke Guru stopped by All Indiana and let us try three bowls.

Poke Guru has locations in Indianapolis City Market and The Garage.

You can learn more about them here.