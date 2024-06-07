Search
Tasty Takeout: Sip & Share Wines

by: Divine Triplett
Get ready, Indianapolis! Sip & Share Wines is joining the Juneteenth Foodways Festival.

Sip & Share Wines, a local favorite, will be at the Juneteenth Foodways Festival, bringing their delicious wines for everyone to enjoy.

Juneteenth is a special time to celebrate freedom and community, and what better way to do that than with some fantastic wine from Sip & Share?

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to sip, share, and celebrate together at the Juneteenth Foodways Festival with Sip & Share Wines!

