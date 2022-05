News

Tasty Takeout: Smokehouse Catering Co

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s Tasty Takeout guest is Smokehouse Catering Co. Chef Chip Huckaby, Executive Chef joined us to talk about the amazing food.

You can contact Smokehouse Catering Co by visiting their website or calling 317-851-8995.

Smokehouse Catering Co: 40 N State Road 135 Greenwood, IN 46142