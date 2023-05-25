Search
Tasty Takeout: Swenson’s Drive-In

by: Paris Himes
On today’s Tasty Takeout, Cody took a quick trip to Swenson’s Drive-In for an audition to be a Curb Server.

Followed by his audition, CEO Jeff Flowers and Vice President of Marketing Branden Blackmur came to set for a brief interview.

Flowers and Blackmur also brought Swenson’s delicious Strawberry Shortcake milkshakes, “The Big Teeze Burger,” potato tweezers, and specialty sodas.

If you’re looking to grab a quick bite to eat, this drive-in is the go-to spot! From their burgers to their milkshakes, their menu items are sure to tantalize your taste buds. For more information visit swensonsdriveins.com

