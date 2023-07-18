Tasty Takeout: The Med in Irvington

The Med, located in the former space of The Legend Classic Irvington Cafe, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary on May 4. This new Mediterranean restaurant, owned by the same team behind Lincoln Square Pancake House, has quickly become a favorite among locals seeking classic Greek dishes and an additional dinner option in the area. Inspired by the owner Pete Apostolou’s mother’s cooking, The Med offers traditional Mediterranean cuisine crafted with fresh, local ingredients.

Indulge in their homemade gyro sandwiches, flavorful Pesto Ravioli, and delectable Combination platter. For pasta lovers, their Pasta Bolognese is a must-try. The Cold spread sampler allows you to savor a variety of Mediterranean flavors, while the Rice Pudding and Bougatsa provide a delightful finish to your meal.

Experience the warm and inviting atmosphere of The Med as you enjoy their authentic Mediterranean dishes prepared with love and care. Whether you’re a fan of Greek cuisine or simply looking to explore new flavors, The Med is the perfect destination for a satisfying dining experience.