Tavern at the Point opens in former Old Point Tavern

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new tavern has opened in the space that formerly housed the Old Point Tavern on Massachusetts Avenue.

Tavern at the Point announced their official opening on Monday and captured an image of their first guests:

The tavern joins Bru Burger Bar and Mesh as the third offering by the Cunningham Restaurant Group located on Mass Ave.

The tavern’s website includes details on the history of Old Point Tavern and a message about its legacy: “We’re here to make sure the second oldest bar in Indianapolis is never forgotten.”

Old Point Tavern, which closed at the end of 2017, had been operating downtown since 1887, and billed itself as the second-oldest bar in the city. Slippery Noodle Inn, located at South and Meridian streets, was founded in 1850.

World of Beer also recently opened their first Indiana location on the popular dining and nightlife street.

And just northeast on 16th Street, coffee shop Provider has announced its operating hours after a soft opening.

The new shop shares the space inside the Tinker House at 1101 E. 16th Street and is run by the team behind Coat Check Coffee, which has served drinks and pastries out of a pocket of the Athenaeum since February 2017.