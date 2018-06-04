Taxidermist repays $3,275 to customers, gets suspended jail sentence

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – A taxidermist found guilty of illegal tagging of a wild animal and theft has been ordered to repay victims, online court documents show.

Kevin McGrotty also was given a suspended jail sentence in Hendricks Circuit Court in Danville. Multiple theft charges against McGrotty also were dismissed.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said the owner of Brownsburg Taxidermy, 9630 N. State Road 267, collected over $4,000 from 16 victims who said that he never completed the work as promised. A warrant was served at the business Sept. 26.

McGrotty was ordered to repay 11 customers a total of $3,275.

Many customers showed up at the store in October as conservation officers coordinated a return of goods to potential taxidermy customers.