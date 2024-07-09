Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s epic romance has already inspired an upcoming Hallmark movie

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

(CNN) — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s on-field embrace at the Super Bowl earlier this year looked like the stuff of rom-com magic. And now, it’s becoming just that.

Well… sort of.

The Hallmark Channel, along with the NFL, Skydance Sports and the Kansas City Chiefs – otherwise known as the team Kelce plays football for – announced on Tuesday that they’ve joined forces to produce an upcoming holiday movie titled “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” which is set to start production next month.

“Holiday Touchdown” follows Alana Higman (Hunter King), who “is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s ‘Fan of the Year’ contest,” according to a news release. The team’s director of fan engagement, Derrick (Tyler Hynes), is tasked with evaluating how Alana’s family measures up, and “as the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them.”

According to the release, the movie will honor the Chiefs’ hometown by filming entirely in Kansas City, including at the team’s home turf GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Romance took center stage at many Chiefs games last year, with Swift and Kelce becoming romantically linked in September and the pop megastar being seen in attendance at several games to support the Super Bowl champ, who serves as the team’s star tight end.