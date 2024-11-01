Lucas Oil Stadium friendship bracelet falls due to wind

A Taylor Swift bracelet is installed Oct. 31, 2024, on Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A giant Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet on Lucas Oil Stadium have fallen down.

The bracelet was a gift from the New Orleans Superdome. The Friendship bracelets were hung on the northside of Lucas Oil Stadium. As of Friday morning, they have fallen to the ground.

Workers outside of the stadium were seen deflating the bracelets. They tell News 8 that the wind was the reason for them falling. It is unsure if they will be put back up.

The bracelets stretched 140 feet long and consist of “beads” that are 7 feet tall. Contemporary artist and sculptor Shawn Kolodny designed the bracelets.

After the Eras tour stop in New Orleans, Swifties asked the Superdome if they would be sharing their bracelets for other venues on the tour. That’s when members with the Superdome reached out to Lucas Oil Stadium and the rest was history.

“Indy has a longstanding tradition of cooperative relationships, and they don’t stop at the downtown mile square outline, or the city limits, or a state line,” said Eric Neuburger, Lucas Oil Stadium Director

The beads outside of Lucas Oil Stadium were set up by members of the Stagehands Union and Sport Graphics.

Check out the video of the massive beads getting sent to Indianapolis.

Take a look at this, before the giant friendship bracelets were taken down by the weather.