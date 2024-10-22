Taylor Swift takes over Indy’s streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is preparing for its Taylor Swift “Era”.

A few times each year, the city switches traditional downtown street signs to match major sporting events like the Indianapolis 500 and the Big Ten Championship. Taylor is getting the same treatment.

Workers from the Department of Public Works “swiftly” installed 32 Taylor-themed street signs in downtown Indianapolis to celebrate her upcoming concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Almost all of the signs use song titles. There’s a “Blank Space Boulevard” near Lucas Oil Stadium, while “Our Song Street” runs outside Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The official “Eras Tour” account on X posted photos of three of the signs Monday afternoon.

Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the conversation on X and shared a map of all 32 street signs, which he called “Easter eggs.”

Hogsett also thanked the teams at Indy DPW, Lucas Oil Stadium, Downtown Indy Inc., and Visit Indy for “all the work to prepare Indy for our Taylor Swift era.”

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” takes over Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 1, 2, and 3.

