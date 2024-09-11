Taylor Swift says she’s voting for Kamala Harris

Pop icon Taylor Swift announced she would be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris following the presidential debate Tuesday evening, calling her a “steady-handed, gifted leader.’

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift said in a post on Instagram following the televised debate. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

The musician’s endorsement was signed “Childless Cat Lady.”

Swift posted her endorsement of Harris to social media shortly after the debate, which aired on ABC. She also addressed what she called “fake AI images” that had been shared by former President Trump last month alleging she was endorsing him.

Although she named her choice, Swift also urged her fans to make their own decision on who to vote for, saying that being

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” Swift shared. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

She ended her endorsement by urging her fans to register to vote and providing info to help them prepare.

“I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

You can read Swift’s full post with her endorsement below.