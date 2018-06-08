Teacher survives Noblesville school shooting, Las Vegas shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman who survived last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas says her instinct to protect her students kicked in during a recent shooting at the middle school where she works.

Shelly Alexander is a special education assistant at Noblesville West Middle School, The Herald of Anderson reports. A 13-year-old student opened fire at the school on May 25, wounding a student and a teacher.

Alexander said she first felt panic when she heard the commotion, thinking back to when she was caught in the line of fire in Las Vegas while in a taxi during the October shooting that killed 58 people.

Alexander said she turned her pain and worry into action during the school shooting, sheltering her students inside a locked classroom before ushering them to safety.