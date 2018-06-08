Teacher survives Noblesville school shooting, Las Vegas shooting

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Noblesville_West_Middle_School_remains_c_0_20180529145959

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman who survived last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas says her instinct to protect her students kicked in during a recent shooting at the middle school where she works. 

Shelly Alexander is a special education assistant at Noblesville West Middle School, The Herald of Anderson reports. A 13-year-old student opened fire at the school on May 25, wounding a student and a teacher. 

Alexander said she first felt panic when she heard the commotion, thinking back to when she was caught in the line of fire in Las Vegas while in a taxi during the October shooting that killed 58 people. 

Alexander said she turned her pain and worry into action during the school shooting, sheltering her students inside a locked classroom before ushering them to safety. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: