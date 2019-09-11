TechPoint to kick off VC speed dating

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business)- TechPoint will tomorrow host its fifth annual VC Speed Dating event. The event aims to match local companies with networking opportunities to grow business.

More than 40 venture capital firms from 17 states are slated to meet with more than 50 local companies, a record number for the event.

Officials report at last year’s VC Speed Dating event, 10 of the participants raised more than $26 million, which they attribute to relationships formed at the event.

Techpoint says VC Speed Dating facilitates companies and VC’s to meet 5-10 companies in one day. A majority of the companies are early stage/growth looking for Series A funding.

The event has companies and investors rank each other’s preferred meetings. Matches are then based on rankings and private pitch sessions.

The event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Biltwell Event Center at 950 S White River Pkwy W Dr, Indianapolis.

“In some cases, investors we bring in for this event are visiting Indiana for the first time, and we’re making that first impression on them with the intent to turn their initial visit into a year-round relationship of meeting with and investing in Indiana companies,” said Mike Langellier, president and chief executive officer of TechPoint, in a news release.

