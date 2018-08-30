Teen sentenced to 30 years in arson death of adoptive father

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced after a house fire killed his adoptive father in November.

Jordan Morin-Doan was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison followed by two years in community corrections after he pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, auto theft and arson resulting in serious bodily injury stemming from a house fire that killed his 45-year-old adoptive father Jason Doan. A charge of murder was dismissed in the ple deal.

Investigators said they became suspicious of the fire when they noticed accelerants on the carpet of the home.

Officials began to search for Marin-Doan after finding the family’s Jeep Wrangler had been missing.

Marin-Doan was found the next day in a hotel parking lot in Decatur, Indiana, where he admitted to officials that he poured fluid on the home’s stairs to start the fire. It was also learned that Marin-Doan had made threats to kill everyone in the home “so he could get a cell next to his paternal father in prison.”

Two children were able to make it out of the home with the help of Jason Doan, who later died in the hospital.

Three dogs were also killed in the fire.