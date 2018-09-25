Teenager dies in Madison County crash

EMPORIA, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Fatal Crash Team is investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash that occurred Monday night in the south end of the county, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Scott Mellinger said in an email that a teenage girl died in the crash and a male driver in another vehicle was injured and taken to St. Vincent Anderson Regional hospital.

The girl’s vehicle was southbound on State Road 109 near Gilmore Road, which is about a mile south of Anderson. The male’s vehicle was northbound. Witnesses told police the girl’s vehicle crossed the centerline and went into the path of the northbound vehicle.

The girl died at the scene.

The crash team was continuing to investigate. No additional information was immediately available.

(This story has been corrected with new police information about the direction each driver was traveling.)