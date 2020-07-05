Temperatures & humidity rise this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer heat continues, with daily storm chances and muggy conditions this week.

Today:

Mostly sunny and hot early on. Like Saturday, with some higher humidity values, an isolated downpour will be possible – but will be few and far between.

Highs top out in the lower 90s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Clear and muggy conditions this evening. Lows fall to the lower 70s.

Monday:

The heat rolls on across the area. Expect a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon – especially for the southern half of the state. Highs hit the lower to middle 90s.

8 day forecast:

Humidity will be on the rise starting Tuesday. With air temperatures continuing into the 90s for the rest of the week, look for heat indices to reach close to 100° starting Tuesday. Scattered afternoon storm chances will be possible each day. Slightly better chance for more widespread rain moving in on Friday.