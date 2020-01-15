Politics

Tennessee Guard airbase on lockdown, reports of shots fired

by: Associated Press
Posted:

ALCOA, Tenn (AP) — The McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base is on lockdown after receiving reports of shots being fired, Tennessee National Guard Sgt. First Class William Jones said Wednesday. He called it a developing situation.

Officer Travers Hurst, a spokesman at the air base in Tennessee, said the Blount County Sheriff’s office was responding to the active shooter situation and was sweeping the area.

“There are no reports of injuries,” the Tennessee National Guard tweeted shortly thereafter. The tweet said guard personnel were working with state and federal law enforcement “on reports of suspicious activity.”

The base is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing. Spokeswoman Becky Huckabee with the neighboring commercial airport said no flights were being delayed.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE POLITICS STORIES

‘Exonerated Five’ member honors MLK at Madame Walker Theater event

by: Katiera Winfrey /

ALCOA, Tenn (AP) — The McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base is on lockdown after receiving reports of shots being fired, Tennessee National Guard Sgt. First Class William Jones said Wednesday. He called it a developing situation.

Officer Travers Hurst, a spokesman at the air base in Tennessee, said the Blount County Sheriff’s office was responding to the active shooter situation and was sweeping the area.

“There are no reports of injuries,” the Tennessee National Guard tweeted shortly thereafter. The tweet said guard personnel were working with state and federal law enforcement “on reports of suspicious activity.”

The base is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing. Spokeswoman Becky Huckabee with the neighboring commercial airport said no flights were being delayed.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Exonerated Five’ member honors MLK at Madame Walker Theater event

Top Video /

Monday evening forecast

Weather /

Impeachment trial: Resolution shortens opening arguments to 2 days per side

News /

Mother accused of throwing gas on children, threatening to burn them

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.