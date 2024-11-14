Tesla issues 6th Cybertruck recall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King, who talks about inflation, Amazon’s new budget webstore, and yet another Cybertruck recall.

Rising housing costs boosted inflation

Inflation rose in October and housing was the main cause.

The Consumer Price Index for October was up 2.6% compared to last year. Housing alone was up nearly 5%.

Tesla recalls Cybertrucks for the 6th time

Tesla is voluntarily recalling 2,431 Cybertrucks to replace defective drive inverters.

It’s the sixth recall in a year for the Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck became the third-best-selling fully electric vehicle in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2024, behind Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 EVs.

Over half of Americans consider giving books as gifts

More than half of Americans say they’re considering a book as a gift for someone this holiday season, according to a new survey by Talker Research and Thriftbooks.

A third of Americans have received a book as a gift, the survey shows, and the same number say they’ve received a book that was an unexpected choice.

Amazon pulling the plug on Freevee

Freevee, Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, is being shut down.

The Hollywood Reporter says Amazon plans to fold the platform into Prime Video.

Freevee aired shows like “Jury Duty” and “Judy Justice.”

The streaming service began its existence as IMDb TV and changed its name in April 2022 to better distinguish it from its association with the online database, also owned by amazon.

Amazon launches budget storefront

Amazon launched its discount webstore to take on Temu and Shein.

Called “Amazon Haul,” the storefront is accessible through the company’s mobile app.

Everything is under $20 dollars and there will be free shipping for orders over $25; however, delivery could take up to two weeks.