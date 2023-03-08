Test results are in for Ohio train derailment soil brought to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Testing showed no harmful levels of dioxins in hazardous materials being shipped from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment to an Indiana landfill, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday afternoon in a statement.

News 8 had first reported March 2 on the Republican governor’s plans to have the testing done by a third-party provider on the soil brought to a Russellville, Indiana, landfill from the Feb. 3 derailment.

The governor also provided an online link to the soil sampling text results.

Here is the governor’s full statement issued Wednesday: