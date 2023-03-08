Test results are in for Ohio train derailment soil brought to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Testing showed no harmful levels of dioxins in hazardous materials being shipped from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment to an Indiana landfill, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday afternoon in a statement.
News 8 had first reported March 2 on the Republican governor’s plans to have the testing done by a third-party provider on the soil brought to a Russellville, Indiana, landfill from the Feb. 3 derailment.
The governor also provided an online link to the soil sampling text results.
Here is the governor’s full statement issued Wednesday:
“Pace Labs has completed and shared the full results of their third-party dioxin testing I had ordered and expedited last week. Initial samples were taken on Saturday morning, March 4, and testing began that same day at their Minneapolis laboratory.
“These results indicate that the material tested does not contain any harmful levels of dioxins when compared to acceptable levels established by the EPA. Furthermore, these results demonstrate that the site operator is lawfully permitted to dispose of that material at its site. We have informed the EPA and the site operator of these testing results.
“We will have Pace Labs continue to test samples of any future loads that may arrive in Indiana from East Palestine to confirm that none of the material contains harmful levels of dioxins.”