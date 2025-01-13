Texas man accused of stalking Caitlin Clark arrested at Indianapolis hotel

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark reacts during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County prosecutors have charged a Texas man with felony stalking after he sent numerous threats and sexually charged messages to All-Star Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Michael Lewis, 55, was arrested on Sunday at a hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

Prosecutors say investigators discovered recent messages sent from Lewis’ IP address and determined he was at the downtown hotel.

Indianapolis police spoke with Lewis on Wednesday about the messages, to which he replied that his relationship with Clark was “imaginary.” The messages continued despite the police visit, leading to his arrest.

Clark spoke with detectives, stating she’d been very fearful, even

Along with stalking charges, prosecutors have issued a “stay away” order against Lewis following his release from jail. The order will prevent Lewis from Gainbridge and Hinkle fieldhouses and other locations in Indianapolis.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a release, “No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence.

“It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don’t. In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence.

“We commend Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and the Marion County Sherriff’s Office for the swift and serious action that led to this weekend’s arrest.”

If convicted, Lewis faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.