Thanksgiving dinner will cost 14% more this year

by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving dinner will cost you more this year.

Isabella Chism, second vice president of Indiana Farm Bureau, joined Daybreak Wednesday to talk about the cost of this year’s feast.

“Prices have gone up, nationally they have gone up 20%. So, the good news is it’s a good time to live in Indiana because we’ve only gone up 14%,” Chism said. “Meaning that a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is going to cost on average $61.”

Watch the video to learn more about the cost of festive foods.

